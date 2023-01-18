Thunder Bay's police chief resigns amid suspension, misconduct charges

Thunder Bay's embattled police chief has resigned.

The Thunder Bay Police Board said it accepted a letter of resignation from Sylvie Hauth during a meeting on Tuesday with an effective date of Jan. 27.

"The Board thanks Chief Hauth for her 30-year service to our community and wishes her well in her retirement," it said in a news release.

Hauth, who became chief in 2018, was suspended last June after what the board referred to as "serious allegations" were brought forward by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

The suspension followed an investigation that began last February. At the time, the OCPC raised concerns about the ability of senior leadership to administer the day-to-day operations of the police service in "good faith" and in compliance with the Police Services Act.

Hauth was also facing three counts of alleged misconduct under the Police Services Act, with a five-day hearing set for February.

Thunder Bay police had previously announced Hauth planned to retire in June 2023.

The police service has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with Indigenous leaders calling for the service to be disbanded altogether because of eroded trust in the community.

In a 2018 systemic review, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director found evidence of systemic racism at the Thunder Bay Police Service that was affecting investigations into the deaths of Indigenous people.

Acting police chief Dan Taddeo, who has been leading the force since last summer, will continue in his role until a new chief is appointed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.