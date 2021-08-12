Thunderstorm advisories end, heat warnings remain for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Thunderstorms are moving through Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Thursday morning, but the heat is expected to stick around a little longer.

Environment Canada has ended the thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent and watch for Windsor-Essex. The heat warning is still in place for both regions.

The forecaster says an area of thunderstorms developed from Michigan and moved through southwestern Ontario early in the morning. Residents were told to watch out for possible torrential downpours and moderate to strong winds.

Storms also ripped through southwestern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon, damaging a home in Cottam.

Showers with thunderstorms were expected to ending in the morning, then clearing. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

The forecast is calling for a high of 31 C. Humidex 42 C.

HEAT WARNING

A heat warning will stay in effect for Windsor-Essex. As daytime highs will reach the high twenties or low thirties once again with humidex values near 40.

Extreme heat affects everyone, Watch for signs on heat illness such as:

swelling

rash

cramps

fainting

heat exhaustion

heat stroke

worsening of some health conditions

Officials recommend that you should drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, if you wish to be outside. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.