Thunderstorm prompts weather warnings, watches to be issued for parts of GTA

Several weather advisories have been issued for some parts of the Greater Toronto Area as a thunderstorm moves through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peel Region, Toronto, and some areas in Halton and York Region.

The federal agency says its meteorologists continue to track a thunderstorm that could produce strong wind gusts, pea- to dime-sized hail and heavy rain.

Some areas could see up to 50 millimetres of rain, Environment Canada said. Rainy and windy conditions are expected to continue through the evening.

Earlier in the afternoon, Halton Hills and Milton were under a tornado warning. It was later lifted and replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning before being downgraded to a watch.

Meanwhile, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a water safety alert due to the storm.

“Due to the rainfall received today morning and the total rainfall expected all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels,” the TRCA said in its advisory.

“Conditions along watercourses may change rapidly due to heavy downpours in a short amount of time. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies.”

For the rest of the day, it will be mainly cloudy in Toronto with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada said there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and after midnight.

Cloudy conditions continue on Friday with a high of 23 C. For the weekend, it will be sunny in the city with a high of 24 C on Saturday and 28 C on Sunday.