iHeartRadio

Thunderstorm rips through Waterloo Region, taking down trees and knocking out power

A tree on William Street was knocked down during the Tuesday night storm. (CTV Kitchener)

Severe thunderstorms ripped through Waterloo Region Tuesday night, knocking down trees and causing damage throughout the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, with officials calling off the warning around 6 p.m.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday as meteorologist tracked a severe thundestorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

#ONStormUpdate - @KWHydro is reporting approximately 15k customers in @CityKitchener without power due to storm. All incidents are under investigation. Estimated restoration is at 8:30pm at present. If you see any downed wires, pls stay away and call 911. #StaySafe #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/NPk3bb0Hrx

— Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) June 29, 2021

The storm took down trees throughout the region. It also knocked out power to some 15,000 Kitchener residents, according to a tweet from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

@CityKitchener big limb down blocking Dumfries Ave pic.twitter.com/ktHVg80yCU

— John Shewchuk (@johnshewchuk) June 29, 2021

Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into the evening.

This just happened @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN over Kitchener pic.twitter.com/GHBK60EvVF

— KGPhotography (@ktgeorge249) June 29, 2021

Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.

@ShannBradbury @weathernetwork Quite the storm that lit up the overnight sky in KW. #ShareYourWeather #ONStorm #kwawesome pic.twitter.com/VOw59PpjmI

— Justin Engel (@jengel83) June 29, 2021

A lot of damage, this house was narrowly missed by some big branches, now neighbours helping neighbours with the clean up @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/TS3MaT4A75

— Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) June 29, 2021

Pretty sure we just has a tornado in north west Waterloo… pic.twitter.com/drQRaaiTie

— Jim Moss (@��) (@TheSmileCEO) June 29, 2021

Massive storm blowing through Waterloo Region right now. Hold onto your hats! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/FNry4s3YZq

— Rebecca Wagner (@BecLizWag) June 29, 2021