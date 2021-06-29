Thunderstorm rips through Waterloo Region, taking down trees and knocking out power

Severe thunderstorms ripped through Waterloo Region Tuesday night, knocking down trees and causing damage throughout the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, with officials calling off the warning around 6 p.m.

Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday as meteorologist tracked a severe thundestorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

#ONStormUpdate - @KWHydro is reporting approximately 15k customers in @CityKitchener without power due to storm. All incidents are under investigation. Estimated restoration is at 8:30pm at present. If you see any downed wires, pls stay away and call 911. #StaySafe #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/NPk3bb0Hrx

The storm took down trees throughout the region. It also knocked out power to some 15,000 Kitchener residents, according to a tweet from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

@CityKitchener big limb down blocking Dumfries Ave pic.twitter.com/ktHVg80yCU

Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into the evening.

This just happened @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN over Kitchener pic.twitter.com/GHBK60EvVF

Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.

@ShannBradbury @weathernetwork Quite the storm that lit up the overnight sky in KW. #ShareYourWeather #ONStorm #kwawesome pic.twitter.com/VOw59PpjmI

A lot of damage, this house was narrowly missed by some big branches, now neighbours helping neighbours with the clean up @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/TS3MaT4A75

Pretty sure we just has a tornado in north west Waterloo… pic.twitter.com/drQRaaiTie

Massive storm blowing through Waterloo Region right now. Hold onto your hats! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/FNry4s3YZq