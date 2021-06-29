Thunderstorm rips through Waterloo Region, taking down trees and knocking out power
Severe thunderstorms ripped through Waterloo Region Tuesday night, knocking down trees and causing damage throughout the area.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo, with officials calling off the warning around 6 p.m.
Environment Canada issued the warning around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday as meteorologist tracked a severe thundestorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.
#ONStormUpdate - @KWHydro is reporting approximately 15k customers in @CityKitchener without power due to storm. All incidents are under investigation. Estimated restoration is at 8:30pm at present. If you see any downed wires, pls stay away and call 911. #StaySafe #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/NPk3bb0Hrx— Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) June 29, 2021
The storm took down trees throughout the region. It also knocked out power to some 15,000 Kitchener residents, according to a tweet from Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.
@CityKitchener big limb down blocking Dumfries Ave pic.twitter.com/ktHVg80yCU— John Shewchuk (@johnshewchuk) June 29, 2021
Environment Canada also issued a rainfall warning around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists tracking heavy rainfall and thunderstorms into the evening.
This just happened @weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN over Kitchener pic.twitter.com/GHBK60EvVF— KGPhotography (@ktgeorge249) June 29, 2021
Officials warn heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, adding flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.
The rainfall warning is also in effect for Erin and southern Wellington County.
@ShannBradbury @weathernetwork Quite the storm that lit up the overnight sky in KW. #ShareYourWeather #ONStorm #kwawesome pic.twitter.com/VOw59PpjmI— Justin Engel (@jengel83) June 29, 2021
A lot of damage, this house was narrowly missed by some big branches, now neighbours helping neighbours with the clean up @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/TS3MaT4A75— Jeff Pickel (@PickelPressCTV) June 29, 2021
Pretty sure we just has a tornado in north west Waterloo… pic.twitter.com/drQRaaiTie— Jim Moss (@��) (@TheSmileCEO) June 29, 2021
Massive storm blowing through Waterloo Region right now. Hold onto your hats! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/FNry4s3YZq— Rebecca Wagner (@BecLizWag) June 29, 2021