Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening

As of 7 p.m., a severe thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas. However, the risk of severe weather looks very low.

Showers and a few thunderstorm cells are pushing across the city from SW to NE between 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

We also have non-severe thunderstorms north of Edmonton that are moving away from the city as they head NNE.

All of the storms should be out of Edmonton and the surrounding region by 9-10 p.m.

There are no severe thunderstorm WARNINGs in effect.

However, there are severe thunderstorm WATCHES issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for a large portion of Central and NW Alberta.

This means the potential exists for severe thunderstorms to develop in that region with the primary threats being downpours, hail and potentially damaging gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range. As the evening wears on, that risk diminishes.

It's important to remember that a WATCH means "potential", while a WARNING means the severe weather is occuring or is about to move into the warned area.

This will be the final update to this story unless storms intensify.