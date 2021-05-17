Thunderstorm risk this evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for:

Leduc Co. near Calmar and Devon

Leduc Co. near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake

Heavy downpours, hail (possibly up to nickel size), lightning and strong wind gusts are moving through those areas at 7pm.

The storms are heading NE and will likely affect at least parts of the City of Edmonton this evening. Most (probably all) of the city will at least get rain and wind. Some areas will get heavy downpours, lightning and hail.