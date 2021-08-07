Thunderstorm rolls through Edmonton area Saturday morning, potential for more storms later

A storm system rolled through the capital region Saturday morning as the risk for more thunderstorms continues.

Small hail, rain, and winds blasted Edmonton as the brief storm moved through after 10 a.m.

According to Environment Canada, the international airport registered winds up 17 km/h with gusts up to 30 km/h during the storm.

Storm clouds loom over Edmonton on Saturday, August 7, 2021 (Source: Kathy Reid)

The City of Edmonton’s rainfall totals and storm severity ratings showed that most areas received between 10 to 20 millimetres of rain during the brief storm, with the highest amounts registered in northeast parts of the city.

The 4th Street Promenade cancelled its downtown market on Saturday for the safety of patrons and vendors who were setting up just as the storm rolled through the city.

Due to the severe thunderstorms we have decided to close the market today for the safety of our vendors and customers.



We thank you for continuing to support local businesses at the market and #on4th! #yegdt #yegfood #yegwx #yeg pic.twitter.com/sMxyrxQdlJ

The Royal Alberta Museum said the rainy weather experienced earlier made for a perfect day to visit.

This is museum-visiting weather, for sure! #yegwx #abstormhttps://t.co/XgXYroOXwB pic.twitter.com/Qh4nzmg4kq

THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED FOR RED DEER AND EDMONTON

After the storm had passed and the sun came back into view, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for areas in central Alberta.

Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Drayton Valley, Pigeon Lake, Red Deer, Ponoka, and Stettler are included in the watch.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the weather watch said.

"Severe thunderstorms have developed in central Alberta, and are tracking to the east. The thunderstorms are expected to weaken and become non-severe later this evening."

Environment Canada issues watches when conditions indicate the potential for severe weather to occur.

The Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre said in its thunderstorm outlook on Saturday that the highest risk area for potential thunderstorm development in the afternoon would be across central and north-central Alberta.

“These storms are likely to continue into the overnight hours and track through northern Saskatchewan.”

According to the thunderstorm outlook, the potential storms could generate two to four centimetre sized hail and possible wind gusts of 90 km/h.