Thunderstorm, torrential rain to hit Orillia north to Bracebridge
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Orillia up to Bracebridge Wednesday.
Meteorologists say conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
Residents in Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst should be wary of nickel-sized hail, wind gusts up to 90 km/hr, and heavy downpours.
The weather agency noted the heavy rain could produce flash flooding and pools of water on roads.
The storm is expected to carry on through Wednesday afternoon.
