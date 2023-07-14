Thunderstorm watch in effect for Chatham-Kent, warning in place for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and a severe thunderstorm watch for Chatham-Kent.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon through this evening.
Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Here’s a look at the forecast:
Friday night: Showers with thunderstorms ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 19.
Saturday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 25.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.
