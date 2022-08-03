Thunderstorm watches and warnings issued in Greater Toronto Area

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and its neighbouring areas as a line of thunderstorms continues to move through southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just before 6 p.m.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain," the weather agency said.

It added that Toronto could see wind gusts near 90 kilometres per hour, nickel-size hail and torrential downpours with rainfall amounts possibly over 50 millimetres.

York Region, Durham Region and parts of Peel Region are also under the severe thunderstorm watch.

Meanwhile, Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton are under a severe thunderstorm warning, with Environment Canada advising that a tornado is "possible."

Earlier, severe thunderstorms also prompted a tornado warning to be issued for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas. The advisory has since been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3 p.m. and then replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4 p.m. The advisory was downgraded to a watch later in the evening.

A swath of cottage country was also under tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, including Grey County, the Bruce Peninsula, Tobermory, Sauble Beach, Owen Sound, Hanover, Dundalk and Kincardine. Tornado advisories were also in effect for Stratford, Listowel and parts of Perth County.

Environment Canada said the potential for severe thunderstorms will come to an end late this evening.