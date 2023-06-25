Thunderstorms cause serious damage Sunday evening

Strong thunderstorms in the region Sunday evening have caused some serious damage.

Beach Grove Golf Club in Windsor has quite the cleaning up to do after several large trees toppled over the greens.

In Tecumseh, a portion of Arlington Boulevard was blocked off due to downed trees.

For Monday, all watches and warnings have come down but the chance of showers and thunderstorms remains.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 18.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.