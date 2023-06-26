Thunderstorms could bring up to 20mm of rainfall

Stormy weather could put a damper on rush hour Monday morning.

The showers are expected to be heavy at times and could lead to thunderstorms by noon.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm during the morning commute.

The national weather agency is calling for a local accumulation of about 10 to 20 millimetres.

We're looking at a high of 22 C today with a Humidex of 28 and a UV index of six or high.

Tonight, the stormy weather will continue with a few more thunderstorms near midnight.

While the storms are expected to move out of the area, the showers could hang around overnight.

We'll see a wind of 20 km/h in the early evening and a low of 17 C.

However, once the rain begins, the air quality is expected to improve.

#onstorm 5:32a SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT ENDED by Environment Canada



Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County...https://t.co/Q6eN5E14lr pic.twitter.com/1P9tWHK24q