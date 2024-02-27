Thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow bring mix of messy weather across Canada

From thunderstorms to freezing rain to heavy snow, Canadians are experiencing a mix of messy winter weather this week.

According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, southern Ontario and Quebec will see mild air with showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings are meanwhile in effect for northeastern Ontario, including Timmins, which could receive 20 to 30 centimetres of snow and ice pellet accumulation between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night, causing reduced visibility. Freezing rain and a potential flash freeze are also in the forecast, which could cause dangerous travel conditions.

Northwestern Ontario is also under a snowfall warning, with 15 to 25 cm expected on Tuesday and snowfall rates of three to five cm per hour.

In the Maritimes, significant rain and strong winds will lash Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from Wednesday through Friday. Central and eastern N.B. could see 30 to 60 millimetres of rain while southern parts of the province could see as much as 100 mm, with locally higher amounts around the Bay of Fundy. Wind gusts could also reach 70 to more than 100 km/h. In Nova Scotia, similarly strong winds and 30 to 60 mm of rain is in the forecast.

In the Prairies, extreme cold warnings are in place for central and northern Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, as well as northern Alberta and Manitoba. Wind chill values of -40 and colder are possible Tuesday morning and night, although conditions will be more moderate during the day.

In B.C., a mix of wintry precipitation is expected late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway. Snowfall warnings are also in place for the central and north coast with 15 to 25 cm possible in many areas between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

A full list of current weather warnings and advisories is available on Environment Canada's website.