Thunderstorms, hail could be in the forecast Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.

The agency says a cold front is moving across the province and could cause isolated thunderstorms.

Hail, up to 2 cm in size, is also a possibility along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

The special weather statement includes: Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Listowel, Stratford, Goderich, Wingham, Brantford, Woodstock, Hamilton, and London.