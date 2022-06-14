Thunderstorms, torrential downpours and damaging winds heading to Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning some southern Manitoba residents that conditions are favourable for “dangerous” thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and damaging winds.

The weather agency issued a thunderstorm watch for several parts of the province on Tuesday morning, including Winnipeg, Selkirk and Portage la Prairie.

The weather warning explained that showers and thunderstorms will move into southern Manitoba on Tuesday morning, noting that some of these storms could be “severe.”

Environment Canada said the main risks of these storms are “strong winds gusts and torrential downpours.” Hail is also a possibility.

The weather agency is reminding Manitobans that strong winds can damage buildings, knock down trees, and blow vehicles off the road. Torrential downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada noted that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, so if you hear thunder, you should go inside.