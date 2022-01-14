Thursday apartment fire started in suite kitchen: Regina Fire

Investigators have determined an apartment fire east of downtown Regina on Thursday, started in a kitchen of one of the suites.

An excavating machine spent Friday knocking down walls and removing apartment contents so fire investigators could take a closer look.

“We should be complete today. The reason we have the backhoe in, was because it was structurally unstable. It was too dangerous for my people to get in, so we’ve removed the top layer and now it’s safe to go in to where we need to go,” Fire Marshall Randy Ryba said on Friday.

About two dozen people were displaced from their homes by the Thursday morning fire. Many took shelter at Carmichael Outreach next door. Some lost everything in the blaze.

“Oh yes they all just came out of that building carrying nothing. They just came out just themselves, some with even no shoes or jackets. They didn’t have time to gather anything because of the way the fire was going so they just had to flee,” Aurora Mariniari, development coordinator for Carmichael Outreach said.

Carmichael Outreach provided blankets and other necessities, while Social Services provided emergency hotel accommodations. Many are also living with friends.

Carmichael is also offering to help displaced residents find new places to live. Some of the residents are hoping to move back into the portion of the building that wasn’t damaged, but that could depend on whether or not the insurance company determines it’s possible.