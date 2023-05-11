Thursday edition of 124 Grand Market opens tonight

The Thursday edition of the 124 Grand Market starts for the season tonight.

Located at 108 Avenue and 124 Street, it will run every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 5.

The Thursday market will feature more than 55 retailers ranging from personal and home care products, prepared foods, beverages, and food trucks, as well as live entertainment, organizers say.

The family-friendly Little Beans program will also return in June, featuring educational opportunities for children ages four to 12.

Sunday's edition of the 124 Grand Market, which is located at 102 Avenue and 124 Street, will open June 4.

This is the 12th season for the market.