Thursday fire in building that stores chemicals

Calgary fire crews were called to a fire Thursday night in the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue N.E., where there was a fire inside a building that stores various chemicals.

There was heavy smoke when crews arrived, but they quickly extinguished the flames.

However the hazardous materials unit was brought in to check air quality and the water runoff from the fire for chemicals.

The building wasn't occupied at the time. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.