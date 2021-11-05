Thursday night fireworks spark 2 grass fires, dozens of 911 calls in Edmonton

Emergency dispatchers in Edmonton were busy taking calls about fireworks Thursday night, and firefighters said the explosives sparked a pair of grass fires.

The first call came in around 7:30 p.m. and 33 other complaints about fireworks were received throughout the night, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

EPS also received at least three "noise complaint" calls, which EFRS said was from residents thinking that fireworks might be gunshots

"EFRS would like to remind citizens that in order to use fireworks within Edmonton, you must have a fireworks permit. Once a permit is in place, firework users are supposed to call the fire department 15 minutes before shooting fireworks," Brittany Lewchuk with EFRS said in a statement Friday.

Most of the calls were reported in southeast Edmonton neighbourhoods.

Thursday was also the start of Diwali, a "festival of lights" celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.