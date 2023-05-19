Thursday was B.C.'s 6th straight day of record-breaking temperatures

A dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest May 18 on record Thursday, the sixth straight day on which high temperature records have fallen somewhere in the province.

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows one of the records broken on Thursday was nearly 100 years old.

In Terrace, B.C., the mercury rose to 28.1 C, narrowly surpassing the old record of 27.8 C set back in 1925.

Other temperature records tied or broken Thursday included:

Burns Lake area: New record of 27.1 C; old record of 26.7 C set in 1956

Cache Creek area: New record of 33.6 C; old record of 32 C set in 1993

Clinton area: New record of 27.3 C; old record of 26.5 C set in 1993

Dease Lake area: New record of 29.3 C; old record of 24.8 C set in 2018

Lillooet area: Tied record of 33 C set in 1993

Lytton area: New record of 33.9 C; old record of 33.3 C set in 1956

Mackenzie area: New record of 27 C; old record of 24.6 C set in 2018

Malahat area: New record of 26.6 C; old record of 25.7 C set in 1993

Pemberton area: New record of 31.7 C; old record of 31.3 C set in 1993

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 28 C; old record of 25.6 C set in 1968

Smithers area: New record of 29.1 C; old record of 26.7 C set in 1956

The temperature records reported by ECCC are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," the agency says.

Unseasonably high temperatures have been seen across much of B.C. for more than a week.

There were 17 heat records broken in the province on Saturday, May 13. Another 32 fell on Sunday, May 14, and 37 were broken on Monday, May 15. Tuesday and Wednesday saw nine new records each.