Ticket battles could move out of court, onto the internet under B.C. bill
British Columbia's government has introduced a bill that will close gaps in three pieces of legislation while potentially making it easier to dispute traffic violation tickets.
A statement from the Ministry of Attorney General says the Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act affects the Offence Act, the Insurance (Vehicle) Act and the Ministry of Mines and Energy Act.
The ministry says the Offence Act is the framework that covers how violation tickets are disputed or enforced in B.C.
It says changes in the newly introduced bill would allow for online disputes.
If approved, the statement says, proposed changes could also offer more flexibility for remote hearings and create pilot projects to develop and test pre-hearing ticket dispute resolution options.
Approval of proposed amendments to the insurance act would affect some aspects of leased or rental vehicles, while the ministry says changes to the mining act would repeal rules that go back to the 1800s for assayers who test the composition of ores and minerals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
