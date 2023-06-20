Ticket issued, elderly woman taken to hospital after pedestrian collision in south Regina
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
A ticket was issued and a woman was taken to hospital following a pedestrian collision in south Regina.
Regina police initially announced that the intersection of Albert Street and 25th Avenue was partially closed following an incident at around 3 p.m. on June 19.
When officers arrived, they found an injured elderly woman who had been hit by a van at a “low rate of speed,” according to a news release.
The woman was taken to hospital by EMS with minor injuries.
The driver of the van stayed at the scene and was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
The street reopened several hours later after the investigation was completed.
