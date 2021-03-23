The Edmonton Police Service is now confirming that a ticket has been given to one of the owners of the Khrome Beauty Lounge in southeast Edmonton after a party earlier this month.

The ticket has been issued under the Public Health Act and EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison tells CTV News it came after a meeting between police, Alberta Health Services and one of the owners.

In the early morning hours of March 7, CTV News was acting on a tip that party-style gatherings were happening inside the nail salon on 91 Street, north of Ellerslie Road.

Groups of EPS vehicles could be seen travelling to the front and rear doors of the business in the early morning hours. Officers banged on the doors to gain entry and as patrons started to leave, police took down names and identification of those who did not flee.

An officer at the scene told CTV News that it was believed as many as 200 people had attended the gathering.

Farida Hussaini spoke with CTV News Tuesday and confirmed she received a ticket from police.

She stated that she has a court date of May 26, 2021. She had no further comment.