Tickets for Canada's new ultra-affordable airline available next week

Canada's newest airline will start selling tickets for its flights next week.

Calgary-based Lynx Air, an ultra low-cost carrier, launched in November with a promise of low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service.

"Airfares have traditionally been high here in Canada, and we at Lynx believe there are Canadians who can't afford to travel or can't afford to travel as often as they would like," CEO Merren McArthur said at the company's unveiling.

Flights go on sale on Wednesday, January 19.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of ticket sales, Lynx will be giving two Canadians free flights for a year.

For more information on the contest you can visit FlyLynx.com.