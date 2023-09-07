Tickets go on sale for Panda Game at TD Place

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Panda Game, the annual football game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens.

The Gee-Gees and the Ravens will meet at TD Place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Both the University of Ottawa and the Carleton Ravens have said the game was moved to Sunday due to the Redblacks schedule and stadium availability.

Some people have questioned the future of the Panda Game after rowdy parties in Sandy Hill following the 2021 and 2022 games at TD Place.

Last October, seven people were arrested and dozens of tickets were issued for open alcohol and excessive noise following Panda Game celebrations. In 2021, a car was flipped and properties were damaged when approximately 2,000 people packed a residential street in Sandy Hill to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory.

Tickets are available, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, at ticketmaster.ca.

