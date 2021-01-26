The province said tickets were issued to three Saskatchewan businesses for failing to abide by public health orders.

“There have been a small number of mainly bars and restaurants who may not have been following [Public Health Orders], putting their staff, putting their customers and essentially putting their communities at risk,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

“So I have asked that we increase enforcement on those who choose to break the rules.”

Crackers and the Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon; and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina have each been fined $14,000.

Moe noted that other investigations are also ongoing, which may result in further fines.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, encouraged all business owners and patrons to consult the public health orders before heading out.

“We should all consult those guidelines regularly, see what the updates are and fully comply with them,” Shahab said. “When we don’t comply we put our friends, family, the business and the community at risk.”

In a release, the province said public health inspectors will be supported in efforts to issue tickets quickly to businesses breaking public health orders, to ensure compliance.