Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium available next Wednesday

Tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will be available next Wednesday.

The tickets are free and will go live at papalvisit.ca at 10:30 a.m. MT. Commonwealth Stadium has a capacity of 60,000.

The pope will be in the Edmonton area between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27.

He will go to Lac. Ste. Anne and Maskwacis during his Alberta visit.

He will fly to Quebec City and Iqaluit later that week.