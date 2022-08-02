Tickets to reimagined music festival in Kingsville available

Tickets are now available to a music festival in Kingsville.

The Greenway Jam, formerly known as the Kingsville Folk Music Festival, will present 18 performers and headline such names as Kathleen Edwards, Steven Page and Ashley MacIsaac.

Organizers hope to give patrons a back to nature experience, as they will walk or cycle along 2 km of the Chrysler Canada Greenway to five venues from Aug 12 to the 14.

Tickets are $40 for each night or $75 for a weekend pass and can be purchased online or by calling 519-982-7436.

The daytime shows are free.