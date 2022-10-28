Ties with the city run deep for Sudbury Wolves’ goalie

Goalie Joe Ranger says he’s the guy to provide the Sudbury Wolves with the expertise and leadership it needs between the pipes as the team makes a run for a playoff berth.

Ranger, 20, arrived in a late June trade with the Mississauga Steelheads, giving the Wolves a goalie with plenty of experience and a true connection to the Nickel City.

“My grandfather, Frank St. Marseille, is originally from Sudbury in Blezard Valley,” he said.

“There’s also a cool picture of the game he played in the game of the famous Bobby Orr goal with Orr flying across the crease … He got an assist in the second period of that game.”

Ranger said hockey definitely runs deep in his family’s blood -- and Sudbury does, too.

“St. Marseille has always been a good mentor for me, and a hero of mine, so it’s definitely cool to take our roots back to Sudbury,” he said.

Ranger is from Carp, Ont., just outside of Ottawa, and is already providing the Wolves with the net presence general manager Rob Papineau expected from a 20-year old.

Ranger said he’s happy to shoulder that responsibility.

“Growing up, I'm quite familiar with the city especially the arena, so I'd like to think I know every weird bounce that goes on in the rink,” he said.

“So, I'm just looking to, like I said, be a backbone for the guys on the ice and hopefully, bring a veteran presence to the room."

When he’s not at the rink, Ranger said he enjoys his downtime and getting away from the game.

"I like to play golf a lot with my friends, it's a great hobby to stay active. And, also during the summer, I come up to camp,” he said.

“Go fishing, hunting, you know, hanging out with family by the fire. It's always something I look forward to during the summer."

Hobbies aside, Ranger said he is all about family, and with his grandparents close by in the community of Lively in Greater Sudbury, he feels at home.

“We always stop in there before we make the trip up towards Espanola to camp, and they definitely have always been supportive,” he said.

“So it would be nice again to have them cheer for the Wolves, again.”

Ranger said he’s found his happy place in Sudbury and hopes that will be reflected in his play.

“I'm really excited to be here. It's definitely a full circle moment for me and my family. From being a fan as a young boy to now being a player, it's really cool.”