TIFF film premiere coming these Ontario cities

OLG is rolling out the red carpet for a screening of the film North of Normal in three Ontario cities, including one in the northeast.

The film will make its debut Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival before embarking on a three-city tour with stops in Campbellford, North Bay and Windsor.

OLG is sponsoring the event at the Capitol Centre in North Bay on Sept. 21 and tickets are free.

North of Normal – which was filmed in Sudbury, North Bay and Mattawa -- will also be screened at Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival on Sept. 23.

It is directed by Toronto director Carly Stone, known for her writing on the TV show Kim's Convenience.

Based on Cea Sunrise Person's memoir, the film is about a Canadian teen who moves to the city hoping for a normal life after being raised in the wilderness by her unconventional mother.

The two other OLG red carpet events are being held Sept. 14 at the Aron Theatre and Sept. 28 at the Windsor Capitol Theatre.