Tiffin Centre introduces new Canadian families to the outdoors

Some new immigrant families were offered a crash course in surviving Canada's outdoors Saturday.

The Tiffin Centre for Conservation partnered with the Rotary Club of Barrie to offer hands-on workshops on camping and other outdoor activities to over 30 new families to Canada.

"What we do here at the Tiffin Center is we want to engage people to get out into nature and because we did see that need, and we did see that people were fearful to get out into nature, especially in a new country," says Naomi Saunders, the education manager for the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority. "So it's what we do, and it's just another group of people that we can help engage to help make those connections with the natural world."

All of the new families had to have children registered with the Simcoe County District School Board. Participants were split into groups and switched between workshops, including setting up tents and how to cook outdoors.

There was also a workshop offered on activities on the water, including critical safety tips that everyone must follow.

"[It was] not very easy," says Martin Jeziorke, whose family participated. "For my children, a tough one, this was challenging for them. They were happy. I'm happy because they were happy."

The program has been running for four years but took a break in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously limited to just children in a camp-like atmosphere, but officials adjusted the format to include the entire family this year.

"When we look at the faces of the children and the parents who get to bring their kids out for the day, this is why I do what I do," Saunders says. "I love my job, and this is just the cherry on top, if you will."