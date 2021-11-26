Tiger at Assiniboine Park Zoo moving to Calgary
An Amur tiger at the Assiniboine Park Zoo is moving to Calgary at the end of the month after being matched up with a female tiger.
The zoo announced the move on Thursday, saying the tiger, whose name is Samkha, will be missed; however, one of the Calgary Zoo’s Amur tigers will be moving to Winnipeg.
Samkha was born at the Calgary Zoo in March 2012, and has lived at Assiniboine Park Zoo since January 2014. His care team describes him as sweet, goofy and regal.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan Program, which ensures genetic diversity among a species population in human care, recommended Samkha’s move.
The program has matched Samkha with a female tiger in Calgary named Sarma.
Youri, a male tiger born in Quebec in 2013, will come from the Calgary Zoo to Winnipeg in December.
Youri will spend his first few months in Winnipeg undergoing a mandatory quarantine, settling into his new home, and building trust with his care team. Youri’s sister Volga currently lives at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.
The last day visitors will be able to see Samkha at the Assiniboine Park Zoo is Nov. 29.
