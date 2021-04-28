Tightened restrictions on gatherings sizes now in effect across Manitoba

The latest round of public health orders, which includes changes to gathering sizes, are now in effect across Manitoba.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the strengthened restrictions on Monday, saying the measures will be in place for the next four weeks.

"We need Manitobans to understand how critical we are right now in a race between vaccinations and the variants of concern," Roussin said at a news conference on Monday.

The following restrictions are now in place across Manitoba:

No visitors at private households, either indoors or outdoors. Certain exceptions will be permitted, including one visitor for people who live alone;

Indoor gatherings are not permitted. Outdoor gatherings on public property are limited to a maximum of 10 people, including household members. Outdoor gatherings on private property are not permitted.

Faith-based gatherings are limited to 25 per cent capacity or a maximum of 10 people, whichever is lower. Indoor mask-use is required at all times.

Patio dining is restricted to groups of four people, with no household restrictions;

The seating areas of food courts in malls and shopping centres must be closed. The restaurants can still offer takeout;

Gyms and fitness centres are limited to 25 per cent capacity, including for spectators and in common areas and locker rooms. Three metres of physical distancing is required at all times for everyone in the facilities;

Spectators at outdoor sports and recreation facilities are limited to one parent/caregiver per youth participant. Spectators have to maintain a two-metre distance;

Dance, theatre and music schools are limited to 25 per cent capacity. The new orders limit the maximum number of people on site to 10 people, with one parent/caregiver per youth participant. Spectators have to maintain a two-metre distance;

Day camps can have up to 10 children indoors and outdoors; and

Retail stores are limited to 25 per cent capacity or up to 250 patrons, whichever is lower. Malls are limited to 25 per cent capacity.

The province is also stepping up its enforcement efforts in key sectors, including for self-isolation requirements.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.