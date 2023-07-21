TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say

A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the fake account appeared online briefly with a verified checkmark.

“This account was not created by the Regina Police Service nor did any RPS employee ever make posts, respond to direct messages or make any comments via the account,” RPS said.

Regina police have never had and continue to not have a TikTok account.

“Impersonating a police officer or police organization is a very serious offence. Officers from our cyber crime unit are continuing an investigation into this occurrence,” RPS said.

