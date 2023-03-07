TikTok app banned on City of London devices

The City of London has taken steps to prevent the use of the TikTok on city mobile devices.

After the Treasury Board of Canada issued a statement announcing blocking the use of the popular social media app on government-issued mobile devices, the city mirrored the decision, effective March 2, 2023.

Access to TikTok from a web browser for city mobile devices as well as for city desktops and laptops will continue to be permitted.

According to Director Information Technology Services, Mat Daley, the IT department at city hall will continue to monitor Canadian centre for cyber security guidance, and may revisit recommended restrictions based on future guidance.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan