TikTok ban in effect at Conestoga College, no decision yet from UW and WLU

The TikTok ban continues to gain momentum here in Waterloo region and throughout the province.

Ontario announced Thursday that the social media app must be removed from all government-issued devices, and Progressive Conservative caucus members will do the same on their personal devices.

Conestoga College, based in Kitchener, said it too would be banning the TikTok app on its devices, including computers, tablets and mobile phones. They have also suspended TikTok accounts associated with the school.

Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo told CTV News in separate emails that they were closely monitoring the situation.

The bans are in response to growing concerns about privacy, as well as data and security risks.

The social media app, owned by the China-based tech giant ByteDance, is currently under investigation by federal and provincial privacy authorities over its collection and use of personal information.

Conestoga College is just the latest organization to ban TikTok.

On Tuesday, members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service were directed to delete the app from their phones.

The Guelph Police Service has made a similar request to its members.

The cities of Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Guelph are also reviewing their own policies surrounding the app.