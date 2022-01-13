TikTok features Alberta's Gary The Cat in new advertising campaign

Alberta's best-known cat for outdoor adventures is now featured in an advertisement promoting a social media platform.

James Eastham, Gary the Cat's owner and social media manager, told CTV News Edmonton how TikTok approached the dynamic duo to be part of a commercial.

"It's kind of wild to me that TikTok, which is one of the biggest social media platforms out there, is using my little cat to advertise their platform," Eastham said.

The ad is all about how you have to see in order to believe. Three people are shown in a yoga class as they talk about Gary the Cat's channel and convince others to watch the feline as he goes skiing, hiking, or paddleboarding.

"It was out of the blue," Eastham added. "I thought it would be kinda neat to be part of the campaign."

In May, Gary and his owner won an Alberta tourism award for their efforts to highlight the province and outdoor possibilities.

"It's neat to be able to say that I've inspired some folks to get outside and try something new," Eastham said.

"I do this mostly as a way to have a bit of fun," he added, "(and) Gary's just happy to be out and about."

While Gary's following and accolades grow, Eastham says the fame has not affected the cat who loves to explore.

"He's always thought pretty highly of himself. He's a cat," Eastham said, as he laughed. "But he doesn't let it go to his head. He's still the same little house goblin that he always has been."

The duo has some more hikes and ski trips planned for the next few weeks as the weather warms.

"It's been a bit of a long month for him with the cold snap," he said. "It's just been good to keep getting out and having some fun with Gary."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk