TikTok recognizes London, Ont. LGBTQ+ business as a Canadian favourite

TikTok has recognized London-based LGBTQ+ business, Rainbow Certified, as one of Canada’s favourite brands on the platform for 2022.

The business was created in December 2019, but according to its co-founders, it really became their “lockdown baby” when the COVID-19 pandemic hit a few months later.

They create and ship Pride merchandise, like stickers, pins, shirts and Christmas ornaments.

“Businesses small or large usually carry some kind of Pride merchandise throughout June because it’s Pride month,” explained Sarah Couvillon. “But then those kind of products typically go away throughout the rest of the year.”

Rainbow Certified aims to fill that gap.

“We wanted to create a business that celebrates Pride in our community every single day,” said Rachael Newby.

In the early days, they were excited if they got a single order in a week. These days, however, they’re filling five to 10 orders a day.

“Did we really just get an order from Sri Lanka?” joked Couvillon. “Like how did someone from there hear about us?”

They attribute much of their growth to TikTok, where Rainbow Certified has amassed more than 40,000 followers in the last year.

“It just gives us all a chance to get involved and see what the LGBT community wants, and just celebrate Pride and the aspects of why we do it,” said Newby.

Their entire operation is run out of their London home right now, but they are hoping to eventually have a storefront.

Dozens of retailers across North America, and even a couple in Europe, now carry their merchandise.

Couvillon and Newby haven’t been able to leave their day jobs to fully commit just yet, but the plan is to transition Couvillon to that role sometime in the New Year.

“Definitely been a challenge at times,” said Newby. “But in possibly the best way, because we’ve seen each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

“We’ve been stuck together 24/7 through lockdown, created a business, and we both work from home,” added Couvillon with a chuckle. “I think it’s safe to say our relationship is very solid.”