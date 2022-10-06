TikTok video shows mother raccoon rescuing baby at SeaBus terminal on North Shore

Video showing a mother raccoon rescuing her baby at the SeaBus terminal on the North Shore earlier this week has since gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by Cynthia Robbyn, has garnered more than 310,000 "likes" so far.

It shows the tense moments after a baby raccoon fell down from the ceiling, causing onlookers to gather around the animal.

Metro Vancouver's transit provider, TransLink, tells CTV News that the incident unfolded at the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In the video, the baby raccoon appears very still at first, but then starts to cry. That's when the mother raccoon comes to her baby's aid.

"That told me like, OK, you just knocked the wind out of yourself," Robbyn said in another TikTok video.

According to TransLink, the raccoons found their own way out of the terminal.

"The pair left beneath the ramp soon after," TransLink said.