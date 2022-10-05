Tilbury woman charged after hitting ex-husband with vehicle: CK police

A 32-year-old Tilbury woman is facing assault and dangerous driving charges after allegedly hitting her ex-husband with a vehicle.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Fort Street in Tilbury at 5:29 p.m. on Tuesday.

Through investigation, police discovered the woman and her ex-spouse engaged in a verbal argument. Police say the argument began inside a residence and continued outside as the ex-spouse attempted to disengage by leaving with their two children.

Police say the woman entered her vehicle and started driving towards the ex-spouse, who was on foot, and struck him with her car.

Police say he sustained no injuries.

The woman also allegedly yelled comments she would cause them harm. As the ex-spouse called the police, she then allegedly parked and exited her car and struck him on the head with her hands.

Police arrived and located the woman a short distance away.

The 32-year-old Tilbury woman was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, assault and three counts of uttering threats. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.