Tillsonburg resident facing weapons charges following stand-off

A 34-year-old Tillsonburg resident is facing multiple weapon-related charges following a police stand-off on Sunday.

The Oxford detachment of the OPP received a report of a “disturbance” around 12:30 a.m. on Ridout Street.

Ridout Street between Bidwell Street and Rolph Street was closed for several hours as police worked to resolve the situation.

The road reopened around 9 a.m. and the resident was taken into custody.

Benjamin Laslo, 34, of Tillsonburg is now facing the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Police say the he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Woodstock Tuesday.