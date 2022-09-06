Tillsonburg resident facing weapons charges following stand-off
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A 34-year-old Tillsonburg resident is facing multiple weapon-related charges following a police stand-off on Sunday.
The Oxford detachment of the OPP received a report of a “disturbance” around 12:30 a.m. on Ridout Street.
Ridout Street between Bidwell Street and Rolph Street was closed for several hours as police worked to resolve the situation.
The road reopened around 9 a.m. and the resident was taken into custody.
Benjamin Laslo, 34, of Tillsonburg is now facing the following charges:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
Police say the he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Woodstock Tuesday.
