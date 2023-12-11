Tillsonburg senior has now been missing more than a month

A Tillsonburg senior left home more than a month ago and there’s still no answers in her disappearance.

In an email to CTV News, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed there were no updates in Lola’s case. They said “OPP continue to search and follow up on leads.”

The 72-year-old was last seen on Nov. 8 when she left her home on Huntley Avenue at 8:20 a.m.

At 11 a.m. that day, Lola was captured on surveillance video as she was walking in the area of Canary and Martin Street.

Lola was wearing a burgundy hat, a green puffer-style Calvin Klein coat with fur trim on the hood, blue jeans, and black Puma running shoes with a zipper. She was carrying a black satchel-style Coach purse and Coach handbag, as well as bright purple and pink Under Armour sandals and leopard-print scarf.

No other sightings of Lola have been reported.

Lola is described as Black, around 5’1”, 145 lbs., with a medium build, curly dark hair and brown eyes.

OPP have previously said that she has a connection to both the Mississauga and Toronto areas.

An extensive search was done in the days and weeks after Lola disappeared. OPP officers were out on foot and canine units, ATVs, drones and helicopters were brought in to assist with those efforts.

Residents, meanwhile, were asked to check their security cameras as well as outbuildings, sheds, vehicles, and cabins for signs of Lola.

On Nov. 23, OPP announced their Criminal Investigation Branch would now be overseeing Lola’s case.