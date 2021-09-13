Tim Horton's smile cookies return to Windsor-Essex

The iconic ‘smile cookie’ turned 25 on Monday and is back on store shelves.

Participating Tim Horton’s restaurants across Windsor-Essex are selling the happy treat to help the Windsor chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association

The Jackson Oglan Memorial Fund and Autism Services will also benefit from this week’s campaign.

CMHA officials say mental health and addition needs for youth were climbing before the pandemic started last year.

“We certainly feel during the pandemic those have been exacerbated so both of these projects need funds and attention, director of mental health promotion with Windsor-Essex CMHA Kim Willis said. “They’re high needs in our community.”