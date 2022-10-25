Tim Hortons Brier coming to London, Ont. in March 2023

The 2023 Tim Hortons Brier will be making a stop at London’s Budweiser Gardens next March, with teams representing each Canadian province and territory.

Ahead of the event, Canadian curling champion and Olympian Brad Gushue made a stop in the Forest City.

“You are going to get the best curlers in the world,” he says. “Certainly the best curlers in Canada and you are going to entertainment not only on the ice, but outside of that you have the Brier Patch — the biggest party in Canada — that is going to happen that week."

Gushue had the chance to check out Budweiser Gardens ahead of the event, and had a special meet and greet with Max McCue of the London Knights.

As he checked out the Knights’ locker room, Gushue was presented with an official London Knights jersey. The pair later took to the ice to have some fun and build excitement for the world’s most famous national curling championship.

The last time London hosted the brier was in 2011 to sold out crowds, but for the upcoming 2023 event, organizers are hoping to add more family fun with a family festival leading up to the big event.

“We’re going to have a festival outside Covent Garden Market [and] maybe a band playing,” explains Peter Inch, the vice chair of hosting. “We might march the band right down King Street.”

The Tim Hortons Brier runs March 3 to 12.

Tickets are available on the curling.ca website.