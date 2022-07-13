Tim Hortons Camp Day sends Sudbury kids to camp

Tim Hortons franchises across the country celebrated Camp Day on Wednesday.

All proceeds from the sale of any coffee will go to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“The last two years were a little tough,” said Sudbury franchise owner Marian Mackenzie.

"COVID affected everybody and it affected our poor little campers. We had a virtual camp, but it wasn’t the same. But this year, we’re back."

Mackenzie, a franchise owner since 1995, said every year each store gets a chance to select two children from the community to send to camp.

In the 30-year history of Camp Day, restaurant owners and guests have collectively raised more than $225 million -- including $12.4 million last year alone.

Ryan Misner, who is originally from Toronto, attended a Tim Hortons camp as a youth. He said being able to work for the company in Sudbury that gave so much to him is special.

“When I was 12, I went to the Tim Hortons camp in Nova Scotia. It was a great learning experience. (It) helps you build confidence, teamwork skills – it's really a great time,” said Misner.

Not a coffee drinker? There are still ways to donate, including purchasing a bracelet, T-shirt or socks.