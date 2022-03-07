Tim Hortons declares Chatham, Ont. roll up capital of Ontario

Tim Hortons Canada has named Chatham, Ont. as the provincial “Roll Up Capital” as the Roll-Up-The-Rim campaign returned across Canada Monday.

Chatham placed third overall following Sydney, N.S. and Saint John, N.B.

Tims Canada officials say the top rollers list is determined by looking where the millions of free coffee and donut prizes were redeemed across Canada last spring and dividing the total for each city and town against their populations in the 2021 census.

“You know Chatham does have its moments in the sun,” says Chatham-Kent councillor Michael Bondy who suggests there is a sense of pride within the community. “Chathamites are very energetic thanks in part to the caffeine provided by our friends at Tim Hortons.”

The City of Chatham has population of roughly 45, 000 people with ten Tim Hortons locations.

“Chatham is known as a coffee loving community,” explains Bondy. “As you can see when you drive through our great municipality there's a lot of Tim Hortons.”

This year, Tim Hortons is giving away 9.8 million coffee prizes, which they say is enough to fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The coffee chain is also giving away 4.2 million doughnuts, which if stacked, they say would be as tall as 193 CN Towers.

The revamped promotion continues to be app-focused while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Bondy adds, “Tim Hortons is doing very well, it doesn't have much to worry about in this town.”