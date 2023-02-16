Tim Hortons pizza has arrived in Ottawa

Have you ever walked into a Tim Hortons, looked at all their menu options, and wished you could order pizza?

Now, you can do just that. The fast-food chain known for its coffee and doughnuts has expanded its new flatbread pizza offerings to some Ottawa restaurants.

Tim Hortons launched the new menu item as a test run in some Mississauga restaurants last August. Now, they're expanding further.

"The test market in Ottawa will help us continue to assess guest feedback," Tim Hortons said in a news release.

The flatbread pizzas are prepared fresh to order, the restaurant says, and are available in three flavours: chicken parmesan, pepperoni and cheese.

"Our Flatbread Pizzas are a completely new Tim Hortons lunch and dinner experience that we're excited to be testing with our guests in Ottawa," Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons, said in the news release.



"We can't wait for our guests in Ottawa to try all three varieties of our Flatbread Pizzas and we're looking forward to their feedback."

Here's the list of 12 Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and the area that are serving pizza starting Thursday:

2970 Carling Ave,, Ottawa

993 Richmond Rd., Ottawa

1406 Prince of Wales Dr., Ottawa

2145 Robertson Rd., Nepean

3330 Fallowfield Rd., Nepean

650 Eagleson Rd., Kanata

4060 Carling Ave., Kanata

6 Edgewater Rd., Kanata

407 March Rd., Kanata

2636 Innes Rd., Gloucester

88 Broadway Ave., Russell

771 Notre Dame St., Embrun

Tim Hortons is also expanding the pizza menu item to restaurants in Windsor, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Quebec City.