Tim Hortons reintroduces use of reusable cups after suspension due to COVID-19

Tim Hortons customers will once again be able to bring their own reusable cups to restaurants and drive-thrus starting April 6, after the company disallowed the practice due to the pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, the company said it is "excited to be reintroducing the option for guests to bring their own reusable cups," adding that customers will receive a 10 cent discount for bringing their own cup or mug and "helping to reduce the use of single-use plastics."

Tim Hortons, along with other coffee chains and restaurants, suspended the practice of allowing customers to bring in their own reusable cups in the early days of the pandemic in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Also starting April 6, Tim Hortons will allow customers to bring reusable mugs or cups for cold drinks. The company previously only allowed the use of personal mugs for hot beverages.

There are some restrictions and guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Customers must only bring clean cups in working order, and drive-thru customers must brings cups with a lid so their drink can be safely passed to them. Tim Hortons employees will make beverages in the company's own reusable cups, then transfer the drink into the customer's personal mug.

Starbucks reintroduced their reusable cup policy in August 2021. At that time, Tim Hortons told CTVNews.ca in an emailed statement that the company had no plans to reintroduce the use of personal cups.

McDonald's Canada issued a statement in January that customers in Vancouver would be allowed to bring travel mugs for use in-store.

"When service begins, guests in Vancouver will be the first in the country to once again have the option to bring their own reusable travel mugs to McDonald's restaurants. Reusable travel mugs will be handled in accordance with McDonald's operating procedures for the program," McDonald's Canada said in a statement on Jan. 7.

As for the rest of the country, McDonald's said in the statement it would be reintroducing the use of travel mugs "in a phased approach with updates on timing to follow."