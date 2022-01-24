Tim Hortons releases limited edition doughnut in support of Special Olympics Canada

It’s not a doughnut that you can order on any regular day, but this weekend Tim Hortons is releasing a limited edition treat for a very special cause.

“It’s a chocolate cake ring with sprinkles,” said Ryan Misener manger at the Tim Hortons restaurant on LaSalle Boulevard. “So kind of like a vanilla dip, but with a chocolate base and it’s a limited time only.”

Again this year, from Jan. 28-30, Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada are supporting Special Olympics Canada in a national initiative called 'Choose To Include.'

Special Olympics Canada CEO Sharon Bollenbach said the campaign is more important than ever.

“We know that our athletes … haven’t had an opportunity to get out and participate in their sport programs, you know, be with their peers and friends,” Bollenbach said.

“So this campaign is even, I think, more important this year than in past because it really sends a message about inclusion, about diversity.”

Special Olympics Canada has 41,000 athletes and the goal is to raise as much money as possible to support them and help fund community sports programs.

“The heart of special Olympics is really these community based programs where athletes are showing up, you know, on a Tuesday night at the soccer pitch, on a Wednesday at the pool, on a Saturday at the curling rink," said Bollenbach.

"Whatever sport they’re engaged in, they’re part of that training program with their peers."

She said the Special Olympics are about the athletes showing themselves and everyone else what they are capable of accomplishing.

"So this campaign sends that message, that the Special Olympics is about inclusion, is about giving opportunities and we just want to share that with Canadians.”

The Choose To Include campaign begins Friday and ends Sunday. Although it is a small window to try out the limited edition treat, Misener said people have options.

“We’re taking orders, special orders, if anyone would like to bulk purchase ahead of time, or even afterwards, we’re willing to do that for them,” he said.

“It all goes towards a great cause.”

As part of the campaign, people are also being asked to post to social media using the #ChooseToInclude hashtag during the weekend.