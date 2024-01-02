Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Staff
The Canadian Press
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
The fast-food chain says the blueberry fritter, cinnamon sugar twist and walnut crunch will be back in stores for a limited time.
The treats will be sold at Tims' Canadian locations starting Jan. 10.
Their return is meant to mark Tims' 60th anniversary, which will arrive on May 17.
Tims previously shared that its square-shaped, raisin speckled Dutchies will come back this year along with three other retro doughnuts it did not name.
The company also plans to revive its omelette bites and introduce sweet chili chicken wraps and bowls to its menu.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.
-
Suspect sought after verbal fight results in man being assaulted in downtown TorontoPolice are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in downtown Toronto more than two months ago.
-
City wants residents to give input on commemorative street namingThe City of Ottawa wants to hear from people to modernize its current street naming policy.
-
Councillors raising questions about LRT maintenance after latest shutdownOne day after the city’s light rail system was partially shutdown for a structural inspection, some councillors want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
-
Man, 42, allegedly locked woman in washroom of Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted herA 42-year-old man allegedly locked a woman in a downtown restaurant washroom before sexually assaulting her and taking some of her belongings, Toronto police said.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II missionThis year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attackA two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North YorkToronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.
-
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Wolseley area: cityEmergency crews have evacuated several homes in the Wolseley area due to a gas leak.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in BarrieThe harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.